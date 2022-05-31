ATHEX: Rebalancing sees turnover of €520 mln

The rebalancing of the MSCI indexes met with the Greek stock market’s biggest daily turnover in almost six-and-a-half years on Tuesday, but the impact on the benchmark and most other indexes was reduced to a minimum. Eventually the market’s benchmark ended the month of May with losses of 3.44%, offsetting all gains recorded over the first four months of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 890.70 points, shedding 0.12% from Monday’s 891.80 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.02%, ending at 2,156.90 points, whereas mid-caps contracted 0.38%

The banks index decreased 0.82%, as National dropped 3.20% and Alpha fell 0.51%, while Piraeus grabbed 0.85% and Eurobank collected 0.24%. Sarantis grew 3.85%, OPAP rose 3.27% and OTE climbed 2.85%, as Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.65% and Titan Cement slid 2.52%.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 51 incurred losses, while 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 520.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €77.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.63% to close at 70.68 points.