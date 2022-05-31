Qatar Airways flying back to Posidonia

During its four previous outings at the Posidonia shipping fair, Qatar Airways was able to showcase its commitment to the international shipping industry while promoting its services and products.

This year, as the official airline partner of the event, Qatar Airways offers visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to book their flights to Athens on the Qatar Airways network at a discounted ticket price using a dedicated promo code.

Following its commitment and support to the shipping industry, Qatar Airways was awarded with “Investment in People” accolade at the Seatrade Awards 2021 in recognition of the carrier’s contribution to the welfare of thousands of seafarers.

“After a four-year break, Qatar Airways is excited to return as the official airline for the 2022 Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition. The international shipping industry is the lifeblood of the world economy, and as a leading global airline, Qatar Airways is truly proud to support the crews who, along with us, keep the world moving,” said Eric Odone, the carrier’s vice president for sales in Europe.

“Qatar Airways is pleased to have played a leading role in the repatriation of seafarers stranded due to the pandemic, working closely with governments and the maritime industry,” he noted ahead of the event that returns to its physical form next week, from June 6 to 10.

“As we emerge from the other side of the pandemic, we look forward to the full recovery of the industry and welcome the exciting developments to come; the return of the Posidonia Exhibition is a step in the right direction,” Odone added.

The Posidonia 2022 shipping exhibition and conferences will take place at the Metropolitan expo center, near to Athens International Airport at Spata.

In the same week, Qatar Airways will also be launching a new route to Greece, linking Doha with Santorini, from Tuesday, June 7. This is the airline’s third gateway to Greece, after Athens and Mykonos, further strengthening the airline’s commitment to serving the Greek market and connecting Greece with the world.

Posidonia participants will enjoy an up to 12% discount on Economy and Business Class fares when booking their tickets on qatarairways.com using the promo code POSATH2022 during flight search.