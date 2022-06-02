Construction companies call for immediate measures

Major construction firms in Greece are asking for a mechanism that will immediately cover the rate hikes in raw materials, as well as a revision of state contracts.

Representatives of five such companies exchanged views with the leadership of the Infrastructure Ministry at the 5th Infrastructure and Transport Conference (ITC) this week, and warned that without any immediate measures, the projects under way will stop, with a direct impact on the absorption of European Union subsidies.

For its part, the ministry pledged to keep revising raw material rates, but stressed the fiscal margin for the extra costs is very limited.