ECONOMY ECONOMY

Construction companies call for immediate measures

Construction companies call for immediate measures
[Intime]

Major construction firms in Greece are asking for a mechanism that will immediately cover the rate hikes in raw materials, as well as a revision of state contracts.

Representatives of five such companies exchanged views with the leadership of the Infrastructure Ministry at the 5th Infrastructure and Transport Conference (ITC) this week, and warned that without any immediate measures, the projects under way will stop, with a direct impact on the absorption of European Union subsidies.

For its part, the ministry pledged to keep revising raw material rates, but stressed the fiscal margin for the extra costs is very limited.

Business Economy
READ MORE
Only 24% of SMEs have e-store
BUSINESS

Only 24% of SMEs have e-store

Mitsotakis talks investment at Davos
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis talks investment at Davos

Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost
ECONOMY

Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1
ECONOMY

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece
PETER GASSMANN

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation
TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation