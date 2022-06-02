National energy regulator revisits wind farm plans

A plan to build wind farms on 14 islets and rocky outcrops in the Cyclades and the Dodecanese island groups is in the process of being dusted off.

Although the project’s environmental licensing request was rejected a year ago by the Environment Ministry, the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) recently “renewed” the original permit.

RAE claims that it had not been informed about the rejection of the environmental permit, and for this reason the permit was never revoked. The company that will carry out the project, Kykladika Meltemia, is confident it can move ahead, with the necessary corrections.

The plan, which involved the installation of wind turbines on rocky islets off the Aegean islands of Anafi, Astypalaia, Nisyros, Amorgos and Leros, drew strong reactions, as these areas are considered nuclei of biodiversity and home to many endangered bird species.