Tourism minister speaks at Greek-Israeli investment forum

Greece is an investment-friendly country, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a message to the international investment community on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing the Greek-Israeli investment forum at the new Isla Brown hotel in Corinth, which began on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Kikilias stressed that Greece enjoys good relations with Israel, and that tourism spearheads this relationship.

After all, he explained, Israeli investors are constantly investing in Greece and the new hotel in Corinth is evidence of that.

Asked what the new investment means for the tourism industry, Kikilias referred to the fact that Israelis invest in areas that are not yet well established on the tourism map – new destinations such as Lavrio, Evia, Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi (Corinth) – thus upgrading the country’s hotel portfolio.

“It is the result of the ministry’s efforts, so that all regions of Greece receive a dividend from tourism,” Kikilias underlined.

Earlier, the co-founder of Brown Hotels, Leon Avigad, pointed out that this investment was implemented with the help of the Greek state, focusing on taxation.

He also referred to the group’s policy, which is related to the vision to invest in destinations that do not have a lot of tourism development.