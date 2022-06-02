Greece signs collaboration protocol with Saudis

Greek and Saudi ministers signed a collaboration protocol at the end of the Greece-Saudi Arabia 5th Joint Ministerial Committee meeting that was held in Athens on Tuesday.

It was signed by Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

In a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry said the protocol outlines the next steps in the two countries’ cooperation in the critical sectors of tourism, shipping, health, agricultural production, education, research and innovation.

High-level delegations from the two countries’ key ministries participated in the committee’s meeting; these were the ministries of Investment, Tourism, Shipping, Education, Environment and Energy, Health, Labor, Rural Development and Food.

The two countries’ joint ministerial committee meeting was preceded by the Greek-Saudi Business Forum that was held in Athens on Monday.