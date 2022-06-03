ECONOMY

Sunlight capacity to more than double in Komotini

Sunlight Group on Thursday announced it was more than doubling the annual production capacity of its recycling unit in Komotini, to 45,000 tons of soft lead and 100,000 tons of lead alloy by 2025.

In an announcement, Sunlight said the upgrade project will make its recycling unit one of the top secondary lead producers in Europe.

The company will invest 9 million euros in the coming years to build new facilities, add equipment and personnel, raising its workforce to 110 from 80 currently.

