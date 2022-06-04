ECONOMY

Sakellaropoulos bags more awards for its olive oil products

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms (www.bioarmonia.gr) has been awarded at three international olive oil competitions in Italy, Germany and Japan.

Most notably, in Italy the Greek company collected 14 awards at the EVO International Olive Oil Competition 2022, one of the most important in the world with very strict evaluation standards, based on the blind tasting methods set by the International Olive Oil Council.

The company’s organic and gourmet olive oils were distinguished among 750 olive oils from 32 countries.

