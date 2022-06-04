ECONOMY

Mitsotakis: Astypalaia project a ‘green revolution’

In the fight against climate change, Greece must be a leader, not a follower, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday on Astypalaia, the island which will become a model of smart and sustainable living with the collaboration of the state and Volkswagen.

Mitsotakis was on the Aegean island to be briefed on the progress of the “Astypalaia: Smart & Sustainable Island” project and noted that technology is useful only when it can serve human needs.

Astypalaia was chosen because the local government believed in the project from the start and collaborated in an exemplary collaboration, he added.

Calling what is happening on the island “a revolution,” Mitsotakis said this kind of initiative is not happening in many places in the world.

“We are at the forefront of innovation and technology today regarding how to adopt smart mobility systems, and how to adapt our regulatory framework to improve quality of life with electric cars. The energy we will be using will be provided by a new production system of photovoltaics that combine production and storage,” he added.

Green energy is the cheapest form of energy Greece can produce, the Greek PM said.

