ATHEX: Positive end to week for stock market

Friday’s gains at the Greek stock market sufficed for the benchmark to swing back into the black for the week, while turnover dropped to levels unseen in two months. Trading at Athinon Avenue lacked the momentum of previous days, though the record high turnover earlier in the week, due to the index rebalancing, might explain why the market ran short of liquidity in the last couple of days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 896.89 points, adding 0.74% to Thursday’s 890.28 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.61%, rising for a second consecutive week.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.97%, ending at 2,175.78 points and the banks index outperformed, climbing 1.93%. Hellenic Petroleum rallied 4.14%, EYDAP grew 4.08%, Eurobank earned 3.44% and Motor Oil improved 2.53%, as Sarantis fell 2.19%.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 35 suffered losses, and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €67.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.04% to close at 71.56 points.