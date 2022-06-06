ECONOMY ECONOMY

Plan pushes for Greek exports to rise to 48% of GDP by 2023

The National Strategic Plan for Exports 2022 is targeting the growth of Greek goods and services exports from 37% of gross domestic product in 2021 (per provisional figures) to 48% by 2023.

The target is ambitious, not only due to the large distance Greek enterprises are asked to cover, but also because the international environment is particularly adverse this year, full of new challenges that are coming on top of those created by the pandemic.

The plan includes 670 points of action for trade and foreign investments, with the actions planned for sub-Saharan Africa and Asia increased by 71% and 34% respectively from 2021.

