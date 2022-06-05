Family firm Argoudelis ready for Posidonia debut

Leading marine and industrial automation family business CMA D. Argoudelis & Co SA is making its Posidonia debut this week.

Established 35 years ago and headquartered at the heart of Piraeus port, the company will leverage its inaugural Posidonia participation to announce details about the opening of its first fully owned international subsidiary, D. Argoudelis & Co Ltd in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The main goal of the newly founded company is to provide the Cypriot market with tailored solutions, products and services.

Other expansion plans this year include the signing of an agreement with a marine consultancy company, based in Singapore and Hong Kong, focusing on loss prevention and claims in container shipping.

“This cooperation will extend our customer portfolio and give us the opportunity to expand our business to Southeast Asia,” said Ioannis Argoudelis, co-owner/CEO and managing director.

CMA recently moved to its new headquarters, a privately owned 11-floor modern business building with a warehouse, sales space and a big private conference room for meetings and a learning center.

“We are committed to venturing into training practices and aim to offer a unique learning experience,” said Nikolaos Argoudelis, co-owner/CEO and technical director.