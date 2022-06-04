Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July

Taxpayers responded to the offer of a subsidy for fuel consumption during the months of April, May and June 2022, with 64,000 applications submitted by Tuesday afternoon through the vouchers.gov.gr platform. Some 37,500 applicants asked that the sums be paid into a bank account via an IBAN number, while 26,500 applicants opted for the digital e-card. The amount of the subsidy ranges from 30 to 50 euros, depending on the type of vehicle and the beneficiary’s place of residence, while the platform will be opened gradually, according to the last digit of tax identification numbers (AFM).

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said Saturday that his ministry is “seeking fiscal leeway” for new support measures in July, to relieve the pressure from rising costs for households.

He said the ministry will know by June’s end whether more can be done on rising fuel prices but added that “not much can be done” about the unified tax on fuel.

“If we were to reduce this tax by 20 cents of a euro the overall cost for the state would reach 20 billion euros,” he said.

The available fiscal space has so far been spent on reducing the property tax (ENFIA) and costs in electricity bills for households.

On reducing the so-called solidarity tax, Staikouras noted that this has been fixed to take effect for private sector workers in 2023 at a cost of 450 mln euros, but that additional fiscal space is being sought to implement this in the civil service too.

[AMNA]