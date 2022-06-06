ECONOMY ENERGY

Revithoussa and Alexandroupoli are key for gas supply to Balkans

Revithoussa and Alexandroupoli are key for gas supply to Balkans

Natural gas from the Revithoussa storage facilities (pictured) and the LNG terminal off Alexandroupoli will soon reach as far away as Kyiv and Budapest through the Greek gas grid and the abandoned Trans-Balkan Pipeline, the latter resuming operation with the opposite transmission flow.

Diversification of gas supply for the Balkans constitutes one of the hardest parts of the European Union’s strategy for disengagement from Russian gas, therefore the role of Greece and its infrastructure will be crucial.

Already Revithoussa helps cover most of the Bulgarian market’s needs, while LNG loads to Romania keep increasing.

Energy
READ MORE
Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July
ECONOMY

Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July

Mitsotakis: Astypalaia project a ‘green revolution’
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis: Astypalaia project a ‘green revolution’

Why power bills have soared
ENERGY

Why power bills have soared

The four parts of the project to make Astypalaia a ‘smart island’
ENVIRONMENT

The four parts of the project to make Astypalaia a ‘smart island’

National energy regulator revisits wind farm plans
ECONOMY

National energy regulator revisits wind farm plans

Pilot trial on power bill hikes
ENERGY

Pilot trial on power bill hikes