Revithoussa and Alexandroupoli are key for gas supply to Balkans

Natural gas from the Revithoussa storage facilities (pictured) and the LNG terminal off Alexandroupoli will soon reach as far away as Kyiv and Budapest through the Greek gas grid and the abandoned Trans-Balkan Pipeline, the latter resuming operation with the opposite transmission flow.

Diversification of gas supply for the Balkans constitutes one of the hardest parts of the European Union’s strategy for disengagement from Russian gas, therefore the role of Greece and its infrastructure will be crucial.

Already Revithoussa helps cover most of the Bulgarian market’s needs, while LNG loads to Romania keep increasing.