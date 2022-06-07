ECONOMY

Shippers struggle with sanctions on Russia

Shippers struggle with sanctions on Russia
[Reuters]

Shipowners are struggling to know what trades are still legal as a raft of sanctions against Russia and tough measures on other countries including Iran remain confusing, leading Greek shipowner George Procopiou said on Monday.

“Sanctions have never worked,” Procopiou, founder of Dynacom Tankers Management, Dynagas and Sea Traders, told a Capital Link shipping conference in Athens.

“At least my recommendation… is to be clear on what is allowed and what is not because we are living in a gray area all the time, what is legal, what is illegal, and we see banks and insurance becoming more strict than the regulations are and that creates a lot of misunderstandings,” he said.

The European Union decided last week, with some exceptions, to stop buying all Russian crude oil delivered by sea – or two-thirds of all EU imports of Russian crude – from early December, and will ban all Russian refined products two months later.

“I think European leaders are making a mistake,” Evangelos Marinakis, chairman of shipping group Capital Maritime, told the conference, when asked to comment on challenges faced by the sector.

“Instead of penalizing Russia, we’re penalizing ourselves.” [Reuters]

Shipping Russia
READ MORE
Russian ships adopt flags of convenience
ECONOMY

Russian ships adopt flags of convenience

Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream
ECONOMY

Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?
ECONOMY

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off
ECONOMY

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off

Trade deficit with Russia soars in March
ECONOMY

Trade deficit with Russia soars in March

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns
ANALYSIS

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns