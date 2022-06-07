US-Cyprus technology cooperation

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Kyriacos Kokkinos has held a series of important meetings in New York and Washington aiming to promote cooperation with the US in the fields of research, innovation and technological development, in the framework of the 10-year Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed between the two countries in February.

Kokkinos’ meetings focused on expanding relations and cooperation between Cyprus and the US by exchanging know-how and best practices to accelerate and successfully implement key digital reform. Ways of promoting women’s participation in the information and communication technology sector were also discussed, as well as Cyprus’ role in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence projects.

Kokkinos met Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson, responsible for overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus. He also met Under-Secretary of State for International Economic and Development Affairs Roland de Marcellus and Acting Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State Allison Schwier.