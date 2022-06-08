Maritime courses promoted at Posidonia

Posidonia 2022 is brimming with proposals by academic institutions taking part as exhibitors in the world’s largest shipping event at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center.

One of them is City, University of London, which as of the new academic year (2022-23) will start offering both its established MSc Maritime Operations and Management program, and its new MSc Maritime Safety and Security Management degree fully online for graduates and professionals based anywhere in the world.

Marilena Kokonaki, course administrator in Greece, tells Kathimerini that the new course is an offshoot of the established one and was born out of market demand for safety and security expertise.