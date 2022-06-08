Elafonisos island among top choices for Italian holidaymakers

The island of Elafonisos, off the southern Peloponnese, remains one of the top holiday spots preferred by Italians, according to a recent article in the online newspaper Investireoggi.it, which ranks it among the best destinations for summer vacations this year.

This is not the first time that Elafonisos has emerged as a favorite destination for Italians. Just recently, the picturesque island was ranked among the best summer destinations for 2022 according to Italian website INRAN, while, based on data published by E-Real Estates, many Italians choose the island as an investment destination, acquiring properties there.