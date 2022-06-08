ECONOMY

FinMin proposes abolition of luxury tax on fur, silver

FinMin proposes abolition of luxury tax on fur, silver

The Finance Ministry’s plan to abolish a 10% luxury tax on raw materials required in the fur industry and in silversmithing is “an essential step for the survival of these industries,” said Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) President Giorgos Karanikas on Tuesday.

To that effect, the Finance Ministry has tabled a proposal in Parliament that is due for a plenary vote.

Commenting further, Karanikas noted that after having been severely affected over several economic crises, this decision will “help these two important sectors of the economy to continue their efforts to regain their competitiveness and growth prospects.”

Taxation
READ MORE
Realty ownership small-scale
PROPERTY

Realty ownership small-scale

State takings beat projections
FINANCE

State takings beat projections

ENFIA smiles for four in five
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA smiles for four in five

Realty value up almost 20%
PROPERTY

Realty value up almost 20%

Tax revenues seen rising over €47 bln
FINANCE

Tax revenues seen rising over €47 bln

VAT evasion at 5.35 bln euros
FINANCE

VAT evasion at 5.35 bln euros