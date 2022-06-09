PISR showcases expansion at Posidonia

At the ongoing Posidonia 2022, Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) is focusing on the promotion of its new London office as the registry continues its international expansion drive in line with its strategy to convince more owners to fly the flag.

PISR believes that its growing network, with its Head Office in Piraeus, and regional offices in Houston, London and Cyprus, along with 48 deputy registrar offices all over the world, has helped it grow its reputation for global coverage for ship owners and operators.

Chief Executive Officer Panos Kirnidis said: “Posidonia offers us an excellent platform to demonstrate to the shipping community and the wider maritime world the benefits of our unique Deficiency Prevention System (DPS), which we have implemented since 2017 and has resulted in the registry being elevated to the Paris MoU Grey List. Our participation at Posidonia 2022 aims to highlight the continued development and success of the registry and demonstrate how and why we are growing, expanding our offices worldwide and developing new smart technologies. Exhibiting at Posidonia offers such great potential to meet shipowners, managers, operators and others associated with the maritime world.”