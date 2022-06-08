More than 1 million passengers served by Aegean in May

Aegean Airlines on Wednesday reported it had recorded a significant recovery in passenger traffic in May 2022, carrying more than 1 million passengers at the start of the summer season.

Greece’s main airline carried more than 565,000 passengers through its international network and about 461,000 passengers via its domestic network, restoring 85% of its operations compared to 2019 and exceeding the total numbers during the first quarter of the year in just under a month.

The load factor reached almost 79% in May, with an average of 122 passengers per flight, hitting pre-pandemic levels during the last week of May.