Posidonia: Decarbing needs global solution

Global shipping must rise to the complex challenges that have arisen due to the progressively stricter IMO and EU environmental legislation and related financial issues, Maritime Affairs Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis told the HELMEPA Conference on Day 3 of Posidonia 2022 on Wednesday.

Plakiotakis dubbed decarbonization a “flaming issue” and “one of the biggest challenges for shipping.” “The transition to a carbon-free future requires a gradual move from the current uncertainty to a safe context that will drive future investments and ensure they lead to the expected environmental benefits.”

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said via a taped message, “To decarbonize a truly global industry, global solutions are needed.”

Record figures

Posidonia organizers confirmed that Tuesday was the event’s best attended second day ever, with a total of 5,945 visitors roaming the four halls of the Metropolitan Expo center, which is packed with 1,948 exhibiting companies from 88 countries.

On Thursday, the Posidonia Conference Hall will host the Global Maritime Club Summit (10.30 a.m. – 7 p.m.), while the AmCham, NAMEPA and the US Embassy in Athens are holding the 3rd Trading in US Waters seminar, “Toward a Decarbonized Maritime Sector by 2050” (10 a.m. – 3.15 p.m.), at Seminar Room Central.