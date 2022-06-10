Greece and Israel ink economic MoC

Greek-Israeli economic cooperation was given new impetus in Tel Aviv on Thursday with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Enterprise Greece and the corresponding Israeli agency.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis, who is on a two-day working visit to Israel, and the president of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, Ayelet Nahmias-Verbiner, according to a Foreign Ministry tweet.