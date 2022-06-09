Cyprus sees car sales soar in May

Total registrations of motor vehicles in Cyprus last month went up by 28.2%, compared to May 2021, while total registrations for the period January-May 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 decreased by 6.5%, according to the “Registration of Motor Vehicles” report published by the Cypriot Statistical Service (CyStat) on Wednesday.

Total motor vehicle registrations in May 2022 numbered 3,671, recording an increase of 28.2% compared to 2,863 in May 2021. Passenger saloon cars registered a rise of 34.9% to 2,882, from 2,137 in May 2021.

During the period January-May 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021, total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 6.5% to 14,353, from 15,352.

At the same time, sales of passenger saloon cars decreased to 11,513 from 11,785 in January-May 2021, recording a fall of 2.3%.

Of the total passenger saloon cars sold, 5,108 or 44.4% were new and 6,405 or 55.6% were used, according to CyStat.

Motor coaches and buses registered in January-May 2022 increased to 47, from 26 in the same period of 2021, recording an 80.8% increase.