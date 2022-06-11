The Posidonia of records

Posidonia broke several records on the exhibition floor as the world’s biggest shipping fair ever drew to a close on Friday at the Metropolitan expo center in Athens.

Organizers saw an increase of 7% in exhibitor space compared to the previous edition four years ago and a significant rise of almost 18% in the number of visitors, who shot up to a total of over 27,000 (by Friday June 10 at 1.30 p.m.), versus the 23,000 who visited the event in 2018.

Theodore Vokos, Managing Director, Posidonia Exhibitions SA, said: “This has been by far the most successful Posidonia in the history of the event. The innovation presented on the exhibition floor has indeed been ground-breaking, the knowledge imparting during the various conferences and seminars was inspirational and the volume and quality of our visitors surpassed everyone’s expectations. It’s thrilling to be back with such a positive impact. We are thankful and grateful for the unwavering support of the global maritime community.”

Business was also booming during the event, with major maritime industry players coming together to finalize significant deals such as Maran Gas Maritime’s reported $233.7 million order to Daewoo Shipbuilding for two LNG carriers.

Also, at Posidonia 2022, DNV, the classification society headquartered in Høvik, Norway, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saronic Ferries, for the development of an electric ship.