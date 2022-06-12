ECONOMY ECONOMY

Trade deficit in Cyprus soars 22.8%

Trade deficit in Cyprus soars 22.8%
[Petros Karadjias/AP]

Cyprus’ trade deficit increased by 22.79% in the January-April 2022 period compared to the same period of 2021, reaching 2.24 billion euros, compared to €1.825 billion, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat).

According to CyStat’s data, total imports of goods (from EU member-states and third countries) came to €3.317 billion in January-April, compared to €2.626 billion in January-April 2021, recording an increase of 26.3%. Total exports of goods (to EU member-states and third countries) in the year’s first four months were €1.076 billion, compared to €801.1 million in January-April 2021, posting an increase of 34.4%.

Based on the provisional data, total imports of goods came to €838 million, compared to €694.8 million in April 2021, recording an increase of 20.6%, while total exports of goods in April 2022 were €283.9 million, against €242.1 million in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.3%.

Imports from other EU states in April came to €527.9 million and from third countries to €310 million, from €495.5 million and €199.3 million respectively in April 2021.

Cyprus Economy
READ MORE
Cyprus sees car sales soar in May
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees car sales soar in May

Cyprus sees steep drop in joblessness
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees steep drop in joblessness

Cash withdrawals at retailers in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Cash withdrawals at retailers in Cyprus

Reduction in Cypriot unemployed
ECONOMY

Reduction in Cypriot unemployed

Industrial prices soar in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Industrial prices soar in Cyprus

Slight rise in Cypriot economic sentiment
ECONOMY

Slight rise in Cypriot economic sentiment