Trade deficit in Cyprus soars 22.8%

Cyprus’ trade deficit increased by 22.79% in the January-April 2022 period compared to the same period of 2021, reaching 2.24 billion euros, compared to €1.825 billion, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat).

According to CyStat’s data, total imports of goods (from EU member-states and third countries) came to €3.317 billion in January-April, compared to €2.626 billion in January-April 2021, recording an increase of 26.3%. Total exports of goods (to EU member-states and third countries) in the year’s first four months were €1.076 billion, compared to €801.1 million in January-April 2021, posting an increase of 34.4%.

Based on the provisional data, total imports of goods came to €838 million, compared to €694.8 million in April 2021, recording an increase of 20.6%, while total exports of goods in April 2022 were €283.9 million, against €242.1 million in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.3%.

Imports from other EU states in April came to €527.9 million and from third countries to €310 million, from €495.5 million and €199.3 million respectively in April 2021.