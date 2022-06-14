Greece to exit EU’s enhanced surveillance framework this week, says FinMin

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras (left) speaks with his German counterpart, Christian Lindner, during the latter’s visit to Athens, on Tuesday. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday he expects eurozone finance ministers to confirm the country’s exit from the bloc’s enhanced surveillance framework later this week.

Since 2018 and the end of its financial assistance program, Greek economic developments and policy have been monitored under the euro zone’s so-called enhanced surveillance framework.

“A difficult chapter for the country that began in 2010 will close and Greece will return to European normality,” Staikouras said after a meeting with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in Athens.

“It will stop being an exception in the eurozone,” he said. [Reuters]