Lower VAT on coffee, passenger transport, cinema extended for six months
The reduced value-added tax rate of 13% for coffee, non alcoholic beverages, the food services’ industry, passenger transport, tickets to cinemas, zoos and sporting events is being extended to December 31, according to a provision included in a new Finance Ministry bill submitted for public consultation.
The lower rate also applies to the fees of dancing schools and gyms.
The reduced VAT would have expired at the end of June.