Medicinal cannabis processing plant to begin operations in Corinthia in July

Europe’s most advanced medicinal cannabis processing plant will start operating at Corinthia in July, a government minister announced on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Christos Dimas said the Tikun Europe plant, located in Kria Vrysi, would create more than 120 jobs initially.

Many of the jobs in the 40-million-euro investment would be in research and innovation.

Dimas made the announcement following a meeting with Tikun Europe Managing Director Nikos Beis.

The plant’s facilities “are almost completed, ahead of the opening next month,” Dimas noted.

Tikun Olam, which means “Repair the World” in Hebrew, was established in 2005 in Israel with a mission to provide innovative medicinal cannabis products.

The production unit in Corinthia covers 5.6 hectares. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]