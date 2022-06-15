Gearing up for InvestGR Forum 2022

Andreas Yannopoulos is the CEO of Public Affairs and Networks and Founder of the InvestGR Forum.

The 5th InvestGR Forum 2022: A New Greece Emerges is to be held on July 13 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens, organized for the fifth consecutive year by Public Affairs and Networks.

The Forum is taking place with the support and under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, commented: “We are delighted and honored that such important institutions continuously and unceasingly show their support for the InvestGR Forum. At the same time, the trust shown in us raises the bar even higher for us to meet the expectations of interesting and substantial content at the 5th InvestGR Forum 2022.”

Strategic Sponsors of the InvestGR Forum 2022 are EY Greece and JTI, while confirmed sponsors and supporters are Alpha Bank, ABBVIE, Enel Green Power, Hill International, HPE, Huawei, IPTO, JUWI, NN Hellas, Performance technology and SAP.