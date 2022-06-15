ECONOMY PROPERTY

Prices of apartments surging

Prices of apartments surging

Apartment prices rose by 8.6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

Last year apartment prices had increased by an average annual rate of 7.4%, compared with an average increase of 4.5% in 2020.

In the first quarter of 2022, the year-on-year rate of increase in prices was 10.3% for new apartments (up to five years old) and 7.4% for older apartments (over five years old).

According to revised data, in 2021 prices of new apartments increased on average by 7.9%, against a 4.9% rise in 2020, while prices of older apartments had risen 7% in 2021.

Property
READ MORE
ENFIA corrections under way
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA corrections under way

Prime office rates rise in 2021
PROPERTY

Prime office rates rise in 2021

Rise observed in Cypriot construction
ECONOMY

Rise observed in Cypriot construction

Elafonisos island among top choices for Italian holidaymakers
PROPERTY

Elafonisos island among top choices for Italian holidaymakers

Store rentals are flourishing
PROPERTY

Store rentals are flourishing

Realty ownership small-scale
PROPERTY

Realty ownership small-scale