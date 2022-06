Greek state budget revenues significantly surpassed targets in the January-May period this year, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Wednesday.

Budget revenues exceeded the target by 2.9 billion euros in the five-month period, while in May budget revenues exceeded the target by €1.162 billion.

Skylakakis said that tax revenue totaled €4.64 billion, 33.4% above the target.