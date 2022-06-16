Cruise industry reaches out to governments

Cruise industry leaders convening in Genoa on Wednesday at the industry’s first European Summit devoted to the decarbonization of cruising have called on governments to join the effort by creating the right regulatory framework and investments to match the industry’s commitment to accelerate the development and delivery of sustainable maritime fuels and technologies necessary to achieve net-zero carbon cruising by 2050.

Addressing the European Summit of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated: “Since last fall we have joined forces and are working closely together in order to support cruising in the region, and the results so far have been very positive. We now have a longer tourism period and we are creating new jobs and more income for both the national and local economies in Greece. We aim to continue our fruitful collaboration with CLIA and local authorities in order to further develop a sustainable tourism product.”