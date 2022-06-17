Servicers’ portfolios expand in Q1 2022

The nominal value of loans to the domestic private sector serviced by domestic credit servicing firms (CSFs) that have been transferred to non-resident specialized financial institutions increased by 7.92 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The total value of the above category of loans increased to €87.66 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, from €79.74 billion in the previous quarter.

The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €32.81 billion in Q1 from €32.02 billion in the previous quarter.

The nominal value of loans to sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs increased by €556 million from the previous quarter to €12.23 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The nominal value of loans to individuals and private nonprofit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €6.58 billion to €42.62 billion at end-March.