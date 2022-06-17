US firm buys out Greek RES software and hardware company

US company Power Factors, a leader in renewable asset management software, announced on Wednesday it will acquire Greek startup Inaccess, a leading provider of integrated mission critical software and hardware solutions for renewable power plants, battery energy storage systems, hybrid plants, and virtual power plants.

Inaccess is a technology and solutions provider to global utilities, oil and gas majors, leading renewable energy developers, investors and independent power producers.

“The renewables business is no longer just about minimizing levelized cost of energy, it is also about maximizing revenue by making smart data-driven decisions in real time, and by enabling income stacking from multiple services on existing or new operating assets,” said Christos Georgopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Inaccess.