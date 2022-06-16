ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts

The Wednesday respite proved particularly short-lived for the Greek bourse, which followed the course set by most other stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, suffering fresh losses. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has dropped dangerously close to the 800-point mark, due mainly to pressure on banks and the European Stability Mechanism’s warning on Greece’s outlook.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 815.27 points, a new three-month low, shedding 2.82% from Wednesday’s 838.94 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 3.09%, ending at 1,965.49 points.

The banks index slumped 5.11%, as Piraeus sank 5.83%, Alpha lost 5.21%, National gave up 5.11% and Eurobank shrank 4.81%. ElvalHalcor parted with 4.16%, Hellenic Petroleum declined 3.97% and Mytilineos ended 3.72% lower, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.42%.

In total 10 stocks registered gains, 102 posted losses and nine remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €75.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 71.48 points.