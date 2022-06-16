ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts

The Wednesday respite proved particularly short-lived for the Greek bourse, which followed the course set by most other stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, suffering fresh losses. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue has dropped dangerously close to the 800-point mark, due mainly to pressure on banks and the European Stability Mechanism’s warning on Greece’s outlook.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 815.27 points, a new three-month low, shedding 2.82% from Wednesday’s 838.94 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 3.09%, ending at 1,965.49 points.

The banks index slumped 5.11%, as Piraeus sank 5.83%, Alpha lost 5.21%, National gave up 5.11% and Eurobank shrank 4.81%. ElvalHalcor parted with 4.16%, Hellenic Petroleum declined 3.97% and Mytilineos ended 3.72% lower, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.42%.

In total 10 stocks registered gains, 102 posted losses and nine remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €75.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 71.48 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
ATHEX: News from Frankfurt boosts index
STOCKS

ATHEX: News from Frankfurt boosts index

ATHEX: Stocks index slumps to 3-month low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks index slumps to 3-month low

ATHEX: Bourse suffers selling spree
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse suffers selling spree

ATHEX: ECΒ inflicts new losses on stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: ECΒ inflicts new losses on stocks

ATHEX: Index posts slight rise as trade picks up
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index posts slight rise as trade picks up

ATHEX: Clear trend for losses on the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Clear trend for losses on the bourse