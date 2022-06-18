ECONOMY MARKETS

Sharp drop for Greek bond yield

Sharp drop for Greek bond yield

Eurozone bond yields and spreads plummeted sharply on Friday, following statements by European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde about the new anti-fragmentation tool.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Greek bond plunged 7% in one day and fell below 4 percentage points, while the spread with the German bunds moved to 255 basis points, reverting to levels last seen before the regular meeting of the ECB on June 9; that triggered a strong sell-off in the market, sending the Greek spread over 300 bps and the yield over 4.7 percentage points one day before the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors on June 15.

Italian bonds marked a smaller improvement, with the yield at 10 years falling by 3.5% and 3.7%, while the spread was limited at 205 bps.

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ECB offers respite to markets
FINANCE

ECB offers respite to markets

PM: Investment grade feasible in H1 2023
ECONOMY

PM: Investment grade feasible in H1 2023

ECB to devise new tool to help indebted eurozone members
ECONOMY

ECB to devise new tool to help indebted eurozone members

Greece taps bond markets for another €400 million
ECONOMY

Greece taps bond markets for another €400 million

Bond yields ease on Friday
ECONOMY

Bond yields ease on Friday

OTE shareholders’ meeting approves dividend
ECONOMY

OTE shareholders’ meeting approves dividend