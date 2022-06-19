ECONOMY ENERGY

Energy price hikes hit 61%

Energy price hikes hit 61%

Greece is among the European leaders in energy and food inflation, which significantly burdens vulnerable households and demonstrates the structural causes of rate hikes in the country, in addition to imported factors. The large increases in energy and their impact on the prices of a number of other products and services are related to the great dependence of Greek production on fossil fuels.

The definitive data Eurostat published on Friday regarding the harmonized consumer price index for May show that in Greece energy prices increased by 61% on an annual basis, which was the fifth highest rate in the eurozone and the European Union. Regarding electricity, the price in Greece posted the third highest increase (80.2%) in May on an annual basis. Estonia reported a 146.3% hike, with the Netherlands following (with 118%).

The rise in the price of natural gas in Greece was the second highest in the eurozone (172.7%) after Estonia (217.3%), while in terms of liquid fuel prices, Greece recorded an increase of 65.1%.

Greece is also one of the leaders in terms of food prices. Overall, according to Eurostat data, food category prices rose by 12.7% in Greece in May compared to a year earlier, an increase that was the sixth highest among the eurozone countries. At the eurozone level, food prices rose by 8.9%.

The increase in bread/cereals prices was 13.4% in Greece (9.7% in the eurozone), in fresh milk it was 10.1%, and in meat 13.8%.

There were also very large increases in fruit prices compared to other countries: Eurostat data show that in Greece, a country with significant fruit adequacy, prices rose by 9.8% in May, an increase that was the third largest in the eurozone, after Slovenia and Sweden, where fruit prices rose by 11.4% and 10.8%, respectively.

The picture is similar for vegetables, whose prices increased by 13.1% in Greece in May, the fifth largest increase in the bloc.

Economy Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government sets energy saving targets for public sector
ECONOMY

Government sets energy saving targets for public sector

Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July
ECONOMY

Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July

Greek-Saudi approach at maximum level
ECONOMY

Greek-Saudi approach at maximum level

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns
ANALYSIS

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns

Energy transition a ‘huge economic opportunity’ for Greece
KEITH TUFFLEY

Energy transition a ‘huge economic opportunity’ for Greece

US Congress members meet with Greek ministers
ECONOMY

US Congress members meet with Greek ministers