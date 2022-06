Two men stand on a pier enjoying the view at sunset in the southern port city of Limassol, Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

The EU-harmonized Index of Consumer Prices climb to a new all-time high in May driven upwards mainly by the continued price hikes in energy.

According to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat), the index in May rose by 8.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.6% compared with the previous month of this year.