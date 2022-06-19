Marine chemicals firm hails Posidonia as ‘great reunion platform’

This month’s Posidonia 2022 served as a great reunion platform for the entire shipping industry, according to Niki Giannoutsou, CEO of Eurochem International, a marine chemicals, gases and related equipment specialist, which participated in the exhibition for the second time.

“The future of the marine industry depends on fuel technology that is still in a very premature phase. Our vision is to plan ahead on new products that are not yet needed, follow all new trends in LNG and hydrogen solutions and prepare new additives to serve the future of fuel technology. The ace up our sleeve is to produce sustainable chemicals that meet the standards of our valuable clients,” she said.

The company is planning partnerships with some well-known companies that provide marine services worldwide as part of a strategy to diversify its sales channels through joint orders and expand its supply chain.