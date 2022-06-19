ECONOMY

Marine chemicals firm hails Posidonia as ‘great reunion platform’

Marine chemicals firm hails Posidonia as ‘great reunion platform’
[InTime News]

This month’s Posidonia 2022 served as a great reunion platform for the entire shipping industry, according to Niki Giannoutsou, CEO of Eurochem International, a marine chemicals, gases and related equipment specialist, which participated in the exhibition for the second time.

“The future of the marine industry depends on fuel technology that is still in a very premature phase. Our vision is to plan ahead on new products that are not yet needed, follow all new trends in LNG and hydrogen solutions and prepare new additives to serve the future of fuel technology. The ace up our sleeve is to produce sustainable chemicals that meet the standards of our valuable clients,” she said.

The company is planning partnerships with some well-known companies that provide marine services worldwide as part of a strategy to diversify its sales channels through joint orders and expand its supply chain. 

Shipping Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lalizas to show latest products at Posidonia
ECONOMY

Lalizas to show latest products at Posidonia

Altanlar to introduce new Netherlands office at Posidonia
ECONOMY

Altanlar to introduce new Netherlands office at Posidonia

PSB & Co looking forward to Posidonia
ECONOMY

PSB & Co looking forward to Posidonia

Cyprus CPI rises nearly 9% y-o-y
ECONOMY

Cyprus CPI rises nearly 9% y-o-y

Online platform for replacing energy-intensive appliances opens Tuesday
ECONOMY

Online platform for replacing energy-intensive appliances opens Tuesday

Cyprus-Greece ferry to cast anchor
ECONOMY

Cyprus-Greece ferry to cast anchor