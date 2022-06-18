Online platform for replacing energy-intensive appliances opens Tuesday

Households will be able to submit applications for the state subsidized replacement of energy-intensive home appliances with new ones from June 21 to July 5, as published in the Government Gazette on Saturday.

Applications can be submitted online without having to provide additional documents, for the granting of a 30-50% subsidization of air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers – devices that are deemed as the most energy intensive, it was noted in an announcement by the Energy & Environment Ministry. Each household can have up to 3 such electrical devices subsidized for replacement.

The only requirement for applicants is one’s Taxisnet codes, the power company’s unique customer identifying number and one’s mobile phone number, it was added.

Some 200,000 households can benefit from this program, while more than 380,000 devices can be replaced, noted the ministry.

The average energy savings for each household is estimated at 1,000 KWh annually, equivalent to a 25% in energy savings in one year.