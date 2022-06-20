Applications for power bill subsidy exceed 235,000

RAE. The Regulatory Authority for Energy estimates the exorbitant gross profit margin of power suppliers in the wholesale market at 591.45 million euros, according to an Energy Ministry statement on Wednesday. The government has pledged to withhold 90% of that windfall revenue and may do so in the form of a solidarity levy. [AMNA]

More than 235,000 applications had been submitted by Monday to the power pass platform, where electricity customers can apply for rebates on the additional charges made in their power bills.

The rebates, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, will be provided for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, and amount to 60 percent of the additional charges levied on those bills, after deducting any subsidies already paid by the state and the power providers themselves.

On Monday, the platform is opening for tax payers whose VAT ends in 2.

The platform will remain open until June 30 and customers can expect to receive the rebates into their bank account by July 15.