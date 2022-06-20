ECONOMY

Applications for power bill subsidy exceed 235,000

Applications for power bill subsidy exceed 235,000
RAE. The Regulatory Authority for Energy estimates the exorbitant gross profit margin of power suppliers in the wholesale market at 591.45 million euros, according to an Energy Ministry statement on Wednesday. The government has pledged to withhold 90% of that windfall revenue and may do so in the form of a solidarity levy. [AMNA]

More than 235,000 applications had been submitted by Monday to the power pass platform, where electricity customers can apply for rebates on the additional charges made in their power bills.

The rebates, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, will be provided for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, and amount to 60 percent of the additional charges levied on those bills, after deducting any subsidies already paid by the state and the power providers themselves.

On Monday, the platform is opening for tax payers whose VAT ends in 2.

The platform will remain open until June 30 and customers can expect to receive the rebates into their bank account by July 15.

Energy Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July
ECONOMY

Gov’t seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures in July

Energy price hikes hit 61%
ENERGY

Energy price hikes hit 61%

Online platform for replacing energy-intensive appliances opens Tuesday
ECONOMY

Online platform for replacing energy-intensive appliances opens Tuesday

Cyprus, Greece key to Israeli energy links
EUROPEAN UNION

Cyprus, Greece key to Israeli energy links

Gov’t seeking ways of easing financial burden
ECONOMY

Gov’t seeking ways of easing financial burden

In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore
ECONOMY

In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore