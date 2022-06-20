Cross-checking of property assets may raise dues

The interconnection of the National Cadaster with the tax authorities will allow the Independent Authority for Public Revenue to identify all the real estate assets owned by taxpayers. However, this may entail additional tax for several owners.

The IAPR will cross-check data on tax declarations (the E9 forms) with statements in the Cadaster, so as to correct any discrepancies and reveal any differences regarding the assets individuals have declared as well as any claims of disputed plots between citizens and the state.

Sources explain that the interconnection may reveal cases of foul play with the E9 forms aimed at evading tax payment; owners will be asked to submit correction declarations, without any other penalty than the 100 euros for the uploading of delayed statements, as the law provides.

Nevertheless, the cross-checking will reveal differences in the data on property size submitted to the Cadaster and the tax authorities, and owners will then be asked to pay the tax due plus the penalties the law dictates.

Crucially, those who fail to submit correction declarations will not only face extra tax and penalties, but also hefty fines.