DEPA: Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Greece for a week

Russian gas producer Gazprom’s natural gas flows to Greece will be interrupted from June 21 to June 27 due to the annual scheduled maintenance of the TurkStream pipeline through which our country is supplied, according to information from DEPA Commercial, the country’s state-controlled wholesale and retail business.

The interruption is not expected to affect the security of supply of the country as it continues its supply with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), but also through the other pipeline gas contracts while the country has high reserves, DEPA Commercial added.

Gazprom had already announced on Saturday the maintenance work at the TurkStream natural gas pipeline for June 21-28.

The company said in a statement that transportation of gas via TurkStream would be suspended for this period, which had been agreed by all parties in advance.

