ECONOMY

DEPA: Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Greece for a week

DEPA: Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Greece for a week
[AP]

Russian gas producer Gazprom’s natural gas flows to Greece will be interrupted from June 21 to June 27 due to the annual scheduled maintenance of the TurkStream pipeline through which our country is supplied, according to information from DEPA Commercial, the country’s state-controlled wholesale and retail business.

The interruption is not expected to affect the security of supply of the country as it continues its supply with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), but also through the other pipeline gas contracts while the country has high reserves, DEPA Commercial added.

Gazprom had already announced on Saturday the maintenance work at the TurkStream natural gas pipeline for June 21-28.

The company said in a statement that transportation of gas via TurkStream would be suspended for this period, which had been agreed by all parties in advance. 

[Kathimerini, Reuters]

Energy Russia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream
ECONOMY

Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?
ECONOMY

Greece new hub for Russian ship-to-ship fuel oil exports?

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off
ECONOMY

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns
ANALYSIS

Russia gas flow stop could erase post-Covid recovery across EBRD region, report warns

Bulgaria will seek EU exemption from excise duties on power and gas
ECONOMY

Bulgaria will seek EU exemption from excise duties on power and gas

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments
ECONOMY

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments