ATHEX: Lamda and PPC drive index higher

Following a fairly quiet session at Athinon Avenue, partly due to the US holiday on Monday, the benchmark of the Greek stock market continued the moderate recovery it had started last Friday, in line with most other eurozone bourses. This was done thanks to support from non-bank blue chips such as Lamda Development and PPC, as lenders had a slow day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 831.81 points, adding 0.78% to Friday’s 825.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.73%, ending at 2,001.26 points.

The banks index underperformed, improving 0.43% as National earned 0.94%, Piraeus grew 0.55%, Alpha rose 0.42% and Eurobank stayed put.

Public Power Corporation jumped 4.46% and Lamda collected 4.38%, while Motor Oil dropped 2.87%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 40 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in 2022 after the year’s first session, amounting to just 40.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €170.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.55% to close at 69.82 points.