Five PPP projects win approval

The Inter-Ministerial Committee for Public-Private Partnerships, chaired by Alternate Development and Investments Minister Nikos Papathanasis, on Wednesday approved five new projects involving roadworks and water management worth 1.5 billion euros.

They concern the 43-kilometer Drama-Amfipoli highway and the Thessaloniki-Edessa EO2 highway, both in Central Macedonia, the construction of a dam on the Enipeas River near Larissa, projects to develop the water resources of the Tavronitis River in the Hania region of Crete, and the transfer and distribution of Nestos River water to the Xanthi plain.

The Infrastructure Ministry said that a call for tenders for four of the PPPs, worth €960.14 million of the total, will be issued within the summer.

