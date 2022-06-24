Saronida’s 840-mln-euro tourism project green-lighted

Greek authorities on Wednesday approved a new strategic investment project worth 840 million euros.

The Interministerial Strategic Investments Commission approved the Saronida Olympos Golf Project by Beta Real Estate Development SA in the area of Saronida, Attica.

The strategic investment will create more than 800 permanent jobs during its operation and more than 1,200 positions during the construction of the project.

The Saronida Olympos Golf Project envisages the creation of a hotel complex, a golf course, a heliport, a tourist village, a marina and renewable energy installations.

The project is designed to have an almost zero energy footprint.