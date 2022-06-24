ECONOMY

Saronida’s 840-mln-euro tourism project green-lighted

Saronida’s 840-mln-euro tourism project green-lighted

Greek authorities on Wednesday approved a new strategic investment project worth 840 million euros.

The Interministerial Strategic Investments Commission approved the Saronida Olympos Golf Project by Beta Real Estate Development SA in the area of Saronida, Attica.

The strategic investment will create more than 800 permanent jobs during its operation and more than 1,200 positions during the construction of the project.

The Saronida Olympos Golf Project envisages the creation of a hotel complex, a golf course, a heliport, a tourist village, a marina and renewable energy installations.

The project is designed to have an almost zero energy footprint.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Air Albania to connect Athens with Tirana with four flights a week
ECONOMY

Air Albania to connect Athens with Tirana with four flights a week

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus

PM: Raise salaries in tourism
TOURISM

PM: Raise salaries in tourism

Market gets 100,000 new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

Market gets 100,000 new jobs

PM: Greece among top 5 tourism brands worldwide
ECONOMY

PM: Greece among top 5 tourism brands worldwide

Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022
ECONOMY

Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022