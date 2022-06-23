Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans

Hard Rock International and GEK Terna on Wednesday announced their partnership for the development of the integrated hotel complex with a casino at Elliniko.

The agreement stipulates that the US multinational will hold 51% of the share capital of the investment body, while the Greek group will hold 49%.

At an event held at Zappeion Hall in Athens, the two groups presented some details of the billion-euro project that will include a five-star hotel with 3,447 beds.

Meanwhile the government tabled a bill in Parliament for the construction and licensing of the complex, providing for the casino to cover an area totaling 15,000 square meters.