Skrekas meets representatives of French power companies

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas had a meeting with representatives of French companies that operate in Greece in the energy sector on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the French ambassador in Athens, Patrick Maisonnave, the president of the Hellenic-French Chamber, Laurent Thuillier, and representatives of Akuo Energy Greece, EDF Renewables Hellas, Elpedison, EREN Hellas, Valorem and Voltalia Greece.

As the French Embassy announced, the meeting focused on the important presence of the above companies in Greece, as well as on their activities and investment plans in Greece.

The French companies proved their support for the ambitious goals of the Greek government in the renewable energy sources sector (wind and photovoltaic).

For his part, the minister referred to the bureaucratic hurdles that will be surmounted with the new law for the facilitation of RES licensing.

