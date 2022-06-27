Adjustment clause is suspended

The end of the adjustment clause in electricity supply contracts that has worried households, businesses, courts and political parties was made official with an amendment submitted late on Friday by the Environment and Energy Ministry to the RES licensing bill.

The new tariffs, without the clause, will be valid for consumption from August 2022 to July 2023, but the implementation of the measure may be extended by a ministerial decision, or expire earlier if the temporary refund mechanism (using wholesale market revenue) is not maintained.

The amendment allows consumers to change suppliers even in one month without a penalty. Households and businesses will be able to move freely from provider to provider, looking for the cheapest rates, as soon as they receive the first electricity bill in their hands, without any obligation to compensate the previous provider.

“Throughout the period of the measure’s validity, the change of supplier or invoice, as a consequence of the supply charges, can be made without compensation for the customers and does not imply a right of compensation of the supplier due to early departure,” the amendment clearly states.